Comcast's FreeWheel, AT&T's Xandr, Disney in Group Pursuing Addressable Ad Standard

NEW YORK -- America's top media and technology companies, in collaboration with U.S. smart TV company VIZIO, today announced the formation of a consortium dedicated to the development and deployment of a new, open standard for addressable advertising on connected TVs. The effort will open up a direct dynamic ad- management pathway between content owners and TV devices.

Dubbed "Project OAR" for Open Addressable Ready, the consortium is working to define technical standards for TV programmers and platforms to deliver more relevant advertising experiences within linear and on-demand formats on smart TVs.

Project OAR allows ad-inventory owners, whether programmers or distributors, the technical means to better monetize every TV impression through segment-based audience targets and addressable insertion.

The consortium has the initial pledge from VIZIO that once the standard is developed it can be deployed on its opt-in footprint of connected TVs, though the protocol will be open and designed to enable any internet-connected TV maker and connected-device company to leverage it.

With oversight from a committee comprised of representatives from Disney's Media Networks (ABC, ESPN and Freeform), Comcast's FreeWheel and NBCUniversal, Discovery, CBS, Xandr, Turner, Hearst Television and AMC Networks, the technology will be developed by Inscape, the TV ACR data company owned by VIZIO.

The standard promises to solve a lot of problems at once by delivering enhanced advertising products to brands, making the ad-supply chain more efficient, and giving audiences advertising content they are more likely to watch and enjoy.

With development now underway, the consortium aims to have a working product to showcase in Spring 2019 with full deployment targeted for early 2020.

Project Open Addressable Ready (OAR)