Comcast's FreeWheel Appoints Head of Beijing Office

BEIJING -- FreeWheel, a Comcast Company, today announced that it has named Yuling Ma as senior vice president, engineering and general manager of its Beijing office.

Ma is responsible for leading, building and mentoring FreeWheel’s Beijing engineering teams; and partnering with leadership to define and drive the company’s strategic vision. She also collaborates with FreeWheel disciplines spanning engineering, product marketing and revenue to pioneer and deliver innovative, customer-focused ad management solutions. Beijing-based Ma also spearheads relationships with industry organizations. She joined FreeWheel last month and reports to Diane Yu, FreeWheel’s co-founder and Comcast Advertising’s chief technology officer.

An engineer by trade, Ma brings more than 20 years of experience in leading and working with software engineering teams internationally. Over the course of her career, she has successfully built and scaled engineering, technology, research and development and operations teams at global and start-up organizations, and has supervised and mentored teams across different geographic locations.

Ma joined FreeWheel from JingDong.com, one of China’s largest business-to-consumer e-commerce companies. There, she served as division head overseeing data products, platforms and business development. Notable accomplishments include helping to expand the product portfolio from one to six lines and building out an entire team spanning R&D, service and business development.

Before JingDong.com, Ma was chief technology officer for China Huarong Technology Incorporated, which provides big data solutions for the government, finance and public sectors.

FreeWheel