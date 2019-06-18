Comcast Sparks Cross-Industry Addressable Advertising Initiative

CANNES, France -- Today, Comcast Advertising, the advertising arm of Comcast Cable, a division of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), announced the launch of a new initiative called On Addressability. The broad goal of this initiative is to help the industry deliver a sound, scalable and sustainable addressable solution to marketers that maximizes the impact and value of television as a marketing platform. Charter Communications and Cox Media, Cox Communications’ ad division, have joined Comcast Advertising in this effort.

“TV is a tremendous, resilient medium with unparalleled reach and engagement, but data has changed the way that marketers use media. Historically, TV has lagged digital in this area, and this must change,” said Marcien Jenckes, President, Advertising, Comcast Cable. “Our industry needs to find a way to fully participate in, and lead, the data-driven future of advertising as only TV can. We’re fully committed to making this happen. That’s the impetus behind the On Addressability initiative.”

Enabling full addressability will involve the entire advertising ecosystem, from marketers and content owners, to measurement companies and tech providers. Comcast Advertising is spearheading this initiative, along with Charter and Cox, because addressability begins with the content distributors.

The importance of bringing increased addressability to television advertising is supported by a recent Advertiser Perceptions survey, commissioned by Comcast Advertising, showing that 92% of advertisers agree that enabling greater addressability is very important to the future of TV advertising. (Advertiser Perceptions, May 2019, 290 advertisers and agencies)

While the initial focus of On Addressability will be to help distributors with the “how to” of enabling addressability based on the collective learnings of Comcast, its European affiliate, Sky Media, and the other distributors participating in the initiative, other areas of focus are also planned. These include: working with the industry around definitions and standards; educating advertisers on the use cases and value that they can achieve in a fully-activated addressable world; and finally, for inventory and content owners, identifying best practices and business standards for transacting on addressable campaigns.

The focus of the initiative was guided, in part, by input from advertisers and clients. The Advertiser Perceptions research commissioned by Comcast Advertising showed that advertisers would be more willing to buy more addressable TV advertising if several key challenges were addressed, including:

Better measurement solutions (53%)

Proof of ROI (51%)

Easier to buy at scale (48%)

More addressable inventory availability (34%)

Agreed upon standards across the industry (34%)

Better ways to ensure consumer privacy (32%)

More secure ways to share data (31%)

Better understanding of appropriate use cases (29%)

