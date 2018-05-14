Charter, Comcast & Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis as NCC Media President & CEO

NEW YORK -- Today, Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Cox Communications, owners of NCC Media, announced the national advertising sales, marketing and technology company has named programmatic ad pioneer Nicolle Pangis to serve as president and CEO. Pangis will lead NCC in the next phase of the company's development, building upon its strength in linear TV to introduce a scaled, data-driven media business for both linear and addressable buying.

As NCC president and CEO, Pangis will lead all revenue, business operations and technology development with a focus on partnering with and empowering brands to connect with audiences at scale wherever and whenever they watch content. Pangis previously served as global chief operating officer at GroupM's [m] PLATFORM where she oversaw strategic partnerships, product management and technology development.

"NCC has an excellent reputation in the linear ad space, and will now extend that leadership position into the advanced ad business," said David Kline, Executive Vice President and President of Media Sales at Charter Communications. "Nicolle, now armed with premium multi-screen television content, great viewership insights and the scale required to deliver on advertisers needs combined with her past experiences in programmatic digital is the perfect combination needed to drive NCC to great heights."

