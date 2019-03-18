& cplSiteName &

Cable-Backed TV Ad Company Extends Online Reach

3/18/2019
NEW YORK -- NCC Media, the national TV advertising sales, marketing and technology company owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Charter Communications, Inc. and Cox Communications, announced today the launch of new digital buying capabilities that extend the reach of its industry-leading TV advertising platform to support a greater share of marketers' media spend.

The move creates a comprehensive all-screen advertising solution, enabling marketers to deliver coordinated digital ads to the same households reached by their TV campaigns. The new capability applies to all TV inventory, including linear, VOD and addressable, and to all digital formats, including video, display, social, audio, out-of-home and mobile. With a combined footprint of 80 million households and partnerships with every major cable, satellite and telco service provider, NCC can now connect TV consumption and online activity in a single platform. The addition of digital buying to the NCC TV platform enables marketers to coordinate entire ad buys at the household level across more than 85% of the U.S. MVPD market and builds on the company's existing strength in TV, which includes serving as the exclusive addressable advertising sales arm for Comcast, Charter and Cox. Benefits include harmonized, cross-screen planning and buying, consolidated cross-screen reporting and multi-device frequency capping and sequential messaging across all screens and inventory.

Today's news comes on the heels of rapid growth at NCC with the company surpassing $2 billion in revenue for the first time in 2018.

NCC Media

