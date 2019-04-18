Beachfront Debuts OTT-Like VoD Ad Offering for MVPDs

NEW YORK -- Beachfront today announced its new MVPD-side technology stack to monetize set-top-box VOD inventory, becoming the de facto programmatic video advertising platform for multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs). Beachfront streamlines VOD and OTT advertising, creating net new revenues for Publishers and MVPDs.

Today’s news marks a renewed emphasis for Beachfront on TV advertising, plugging MVPDs into the modern demand-side of programmatic OTT ad buyers, and creating a new real-time biddable sales channel to unlock revenue from historically undervalued set-top-box VOD inventory.

Today’s news marks the expansion of Beachfront’s OTT programmatic technology into linear TV and VOD via a direct integration with a top 10 MVPD. For the first time, Beachfront is providing the cable industry with the ability to execute dynamic ad insertion (DAI) in the VOD environment, in real-time, that plugs directly into the modern demand-side of digital OTT.

Via direct MVPD-side integrations, Beachfront empowers ad buyers to purchase across VOD, linear and OTT, with one buy and one set of metrics.

Beachfront