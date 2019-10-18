AT&T's Advanced Ad Unit Xandr Acquires Clypd

DALLAS, Texas -- Xandr announced today that it has added clypd, a data-driven TV advertising platform for broadcast and cable TV networks, to its portfolio of products and services. This new agreement will power more personalized advertising as consumers' appetite for premium content grows.

As part of the Xandr family, clypd will accelerate converged buying and selling across addressable TV, data-driven linear TV, mobile, and over-the-top channels on streaming video services. This provides the ultimate viewership experience as people seek content that's relevant to them – regardless of the screen. Equally, content owners and TV programmers need simplified solutions to streamline relevant advertising, which in turn helps fund the premium content consumers know and love.

Clypd's technology platform is used by top TV programmers to serve relevant advertising in linear TV channels for a more seamless content experience. Clypd also accounts for the unique needs of programmers by offering options to automate advertising through private or open marketplaces, as well as advanced planning and optimization tools to help improve yield for their inventory. Marketers can use clypd's self-serve platform to define campaign targets and to discover available inventory, while measuring the performance of their campaigns.

These capabilities complement Xandr Monetize, which helps publishers package, sell, and measure the performance of inventory across digital and addressable. Xandr also brings unique, second-by-second viewership insights to unlock value for both advertisers and content creators, while powering more relevant messages for consumers.

Xandr Monetize, the primary supply-side platform for Xandr's premium marketplace Community, is also expanding access to even more premium video by adding SpotX as the exclusive third-party supply-side platform for Community for 2020. The move will allow advertisers working with Community to tap directly into the SpotX platform. As consumers demand a better advertising experience, adoption for server-side ad insertion (SSAI) is critical. Xandr and WarnerMedia are extending their relationships with Yospace, owned by SpotX, to provide industry-leading SSAI capabilities, as well.

Media properties supplying the premium marketplace Community, powered by Xandr include WarnerMedia's CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, B/R Live, Otter Media and Warner Bros., as well as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Bloomberg, Cheddar, Vudu, VICE, Hearst Magazines, Newsy, Philo, Tubi, and Xumo.

