605 Wins TV Ad Measurement Deal

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/28/2019
NEW YORK -- Leading automotive television network MAVTV Motorsports Network today announced that it has chosen 605, an independent data analytics company that measures the impact of TV advertising and programming on consumer behavior, to deliver comprehensive ratings and an expansive portfolio of advanced measurement and analytics solutions. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

This partnership supports the launch of more comprehensive ratings and audience measurement solutions for advertisers. By tapping into one of the largest matchable TV datasets in the industry, MAVTV can now offer advertisers the ability to measure the full impact of their ad campaigns on MAV TV.

In addition to national ratings reporting, this partnership also encompasses advanced ad measurement and reporting services that will be made available to MAVTV advertising clients.

