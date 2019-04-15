605 Adds Former Fox, Rentrak Execs

NEW YORK -- 605, an independent data analytics company that measures the impact of TV advertising on consumer behavior, today announced two key appointments to its executive team. Noah Levine has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Caroline Horner joins as Senior Vice President of Product Management.

These hires are a strategic move to bolster 605’s product development efforts and suite of advanced advertising and measurement solutions for brands, MVPDs, OTT providers and programming networks. The team is growing as the company expands its national footprint and continues to bring on new clients, positions itself at the forefront of a rapidly changing industry and furthers its mission to improve and advance television measurement.

Noah Levine is a next-generation TV and digital media technology leader with over 20 years of experience in the industry. As the newest member of 605’s executive team, Levine will report directly to Founder and CEO Kristin Dolan and will have full responsibility and oversight for the company’s Sales, Marketing and Product Strategy groups. Additionally, Levine will spearhead development of the company’s short and long-term product roadmap and cultivate ongoing relationships with programming networks, brands, MVPDs, and OTT providers.

Caroline Horner is an industry pioneer who specializes in delivering large-scale data analytics solutions in support of multi-platform advertising and media businesses. In her position as SVP of Product Management at 605, Horner will report to Levine and will be responsible for developing and executing on 605’s product strategy for the organization’s suite of TV analytics, optimization, attribution and selling tools, as well as other key elements of 605’s product sets.

Prior to joining 605, Levine led the audience-based selling and programmatic advertising business across linear and digital for Fox Networks Group TV properties – including Fox Broadcasting, FX Networks, Fox Sports and National Geographic. While at Fox, Levine was integral in the formation of OpenAP, a consortium of national TV programmers focused on advancing audience advertising selling. Levine is a video and digital advertising technology veteran, having held positions at Adobe, Google and DoubleClick.

Horner previously led TV and cross-platform product innovation for Rentrak-comScore’s advanced measurement and optimization services and spearheaded new video product launches for comScore, which merged with Rentrak in January 2016. Before her tenure at Rentrak, Horner led GroupM’s Advanced Segmentations and Analytics efforts, where she helped the agency’s clients apply optimized planning and addressable advertising strategies. She also directed the development of Dish Network’s viewer measurement program and national addressable television product.

