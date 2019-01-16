Wurl Brings 'AdSpring' to Connected TV Platforms

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Wurl, the leading network for internet-based video distribution and ad monetization, today launched its AdSpring for Connected TVs solution. Developed to maximize advertising revenue, this cloud based, turnkey server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution allows video producers to insert mid-roll ads on linear and on demand (VOD) programming for distribution to any video service or device, including Connected TVs.

With OTT ad spending projected to reach $40 billion by 2020, the Wurl Network is the only fully integrated solution for video producers on the market today that can quickly and cost effectively monetize content by filling ad inventory with targeted ads.

Wurl AdSpring is unique in two ways: it is offered as a turnkey service for video producers and it is priced on a pay-as-you-go model. Turnkey means no engineering required. Video producers use Wurl to schedule the location and duration of mid-roll ad breaks and Wurl takes care of the rest: ad markers trigger real-time targeted ad requests, personally targeted ads are “stitched” into the live video stream, and each ad is measured and reported. With Wurl’s pay-as-you-go pricing, there are no up-front costs. Producers pay only for the ads they insert. Since AdSpring is pre-integrated with many of the popular Connected TV platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Apple TV and many others, video producers’ time-to-revenue is typically just a few weeks.

