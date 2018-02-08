& cplSiteName &

Dish Hires New Head of Media Sales Unit

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
8/8/2018
50%
50%

NEW YORK -- DISH today announced that digital media industry veteran Kevin Arrix has been tapped to lead the DISH Media Sales group, including its operations, analytics and advertising sales for DISH TV and Sling TV. He is the former chief revenue officer of mobile advertising platform Verve. Joining DISH as a senior vice president, Arrix will report to Warren Schlichting, DISH executive vice president of Programming and Media Sales, and president of Sling TV.

"Kevin brings with him a wealth of digital and mobile expertise that fits the progression of DISH Media Sales' offerings," said Schlichting. "Kevin will lead a dynamic team that has introduced industry firsts such as household addressable advertising on DISH TV, the rapidly evolving growth in Sling TV's programmatic sales and cross-platform addressability across both." While at Verve, Arrix was responsible for building out the mobile marketing platform's sales, sales operations and customer success services. Prior to Verve, Kevin was the chief revenue officer for Viggle Inc., a mobile-based entertainment rewards platform. He also spent nearly 20 years in the advertising sales divisions for several large television networks, most recently as executive vice president of Digital Advertising for all MTV Networks brands including Nickelodeon, MTV, and Comedy Central.

Dish Network LLC (Nasdaq: DISH)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Google Cloud Next in Photos, With Gorgeous Giraffe Footwear
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
America Is Losing the 5G Race, Says Deloitte
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/7/2018
Apple's $1 Trillion Luxury Prison
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/3/2018
Arista Shelling Out $400M to Settle Cisco Litigation
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 8/6/2018
Eurobites: Turin Shrouded in vRAN by TIM, Ericsson
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 8/7/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Personal-Sized Computers Get Scaled Down Click Here
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives