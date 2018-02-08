Dish Hires New Head of Media Sales Unit

NEW YORK -- DISH today announced that digital media industry veteran Kevin Arrix has been tapped to lead the DISH Media Sales group, including its operations, analytics and advertising sales for DISH TV and Sling TV. He is the former chief revenue officer of mobile advertising platform Verve. Joining DISH as a senior vice president, Arrix will report to Warren Schlichting, DISH executive vice president of Programming and Media Sales, and president of Sling TV.

"Kevin brings with him a wealth of digital and mobile expertise that fits the progression of DISH Media Sales' offerings," said Schlichting. "Kevin will lead a dynamic team that has introduced industry firsts such as household addressable advertising on DISH TV, the rapidly evolving growth in Sling TV's programmatic sales and cross-platform addressability across both." While at Verve, Arrix was responsible for building out the mobile marketing platform's sales, sales operations and customer success services. Prior to Verve, Kevin was the chief revenue officer for Viggle Inc., a mobile-based entertainment rewards platform. He also spent nearly 20 years in the advertising sales divisions for several large television networks, most recently as executive vice president of Digital Advertising for all MTV Networks brands including Nickelodeon, MTV, and Comedy Central.

