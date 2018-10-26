& cplSiteName &

Canoe: VoD Ad Impressions Row Past 6.2B in Q3

Light Reading
Light Reading
10/26/2018
NEW YORK -- Canoe, an advertising technology company providing dynamic ad insertion (DAI) software and services to national TV programming networks announced it serviced ads resulting in over 6.2 billion impressions into TV programming available on its cable operators’ video on demand (VOD) platforms, including set-top-box, IP, and mobile in Q3 2018.

Canoe's VOD DAI service is currently enabled across the managed VOD services of cable operators, Charter, Comcast, and Cox, totaling over 36 million cable households nationwide representing the top 150 DMAs. Canoe stewards thousands of ad and promotional campaigns each quarter on behalf of over 100 national television networks, including A&E, ABC, AMC, CBS, CMT, CW, Discovery, Fox, Hallmark, Hip Hop, HGTV, Kabillion, Kid Genius, MTV, MGM, Music Choice, NBC, Sony, Starz, TNT, TVOne, and Univision.

Canoe also reported that Ad Frequency remained minimal with consumers seeing the same campaign ad once in a single episode at 72%, while Ad Loads remained at an average of less than 4 ads per mid-roll pod.

In addition, Canoe reported that the percent of ad impressions generated from traditional QAM set-to-boxes to be 75%, and from other devices at 25%. Other devices include IP set-top-boxes, tablets, laptops, and mobile phones that utilize an operator’s service such as Xfinity Stream, Spectrum TV, and Cox Contour to view VOD content and ads.

