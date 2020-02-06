605 Debuts New TV Measurement & Audience Analytics Platform

NEW YORK -- 605, a leading television measurement and analytics company, today announced the launch of 605 PLATF0RM, a next-generation TV measurement and audience analytics solution for national television networks, advertisers and agencies.

605 PLATF0RM is a web-based application that enables advanced measurement and analysis of TV programs and advertisements across linear, over-the-air, DVR and set-top box VOD. It capitalizes on 605's multi-source TV dataset comprised of set-top box and smart TV viewership data covering more than 21 million households in the United States that is aggregated, anonymized and privacy compliant. 605's PLATF0RM datasets can be combined and matched with clients' viewership data. Using what 605 describes as an Identity Layer (or the highly specific attributes of the 21 million households it measures) 605 PLATF0RM users can select, activate and target first- or third-party audience segments or datasets.

605 is the first to offer the ability to combine TV viewership datasets, allowing customers to "bring your own" viewership data and combine it with 605's data in a secure, privacy compliant virtual "clean room." The power of combining these sources allows the market to advance towards census-based measurement and analytics using the largest independent TV viewership data source in the industry.

605 PLATF0RM's easy to understand, web-based dashboard supports planning, posting, measurement and analysis of programming or advertisements based on demographic, intent, psychographic, purchase or CRM audience segmentation. This solution empowers customers to move beyond the existing limitations in measurement by allowing them to analyze all time-shifted viewership across live, DVR and STB VOD – covering recent viewership or going as far back as two years. Additionally, an API is available for integration with in-house and third-party tools.

605 PLATF0RM will be initially piloted by Discovery and AMC Networks – both of which have agreed to become the first official programming clients to use 605 PLATF0RM – and will thereafter be available to other interested 605 clients.

605