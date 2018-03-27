Tektronix Expands 4K/HDR/WCG Support

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- Tektronix, Inc., an industry-leading innovator of video test, monitoring and diagnostics solutions, today announced expanded support for 4K/Ultra High Definition (UHD), High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) across its full range of content monitoring platforms including the small form factor WFM/WVR5200 series waveform monitor, WFM/WVR8000 series waveform monitor and the PRISM IP/SDI monitoring and analysis platform. These enhancements will enable content providers to more easily capture and produce stunning content using the latest technologies.

The video industry is aggressively making the move to 4K HDR/WCG content creation, with most new truck and facility builds incorporating these technologies. Successful production of HDR/WCG content, however, requires the right tools and new measurement techniques. Camera setup, for example, is more crucial than in the past given the risk of creating issues (e.g. noise in dark areas) that can’t be fixed in post production. New techniques are also required to monitor the various camera log formats and conversion to PQ (perceptual quantizer) or HLG (hybrid-log gamma).

“HDR/WCG content production is the future and Tektronix is stepping up with the comprehensive monitoring solutions that both the new generation of media providers and traditional broadcasters need to deliver differentiated services,” said Charlie Dunn, general manager, video product line, Tektronix. “Whether its live or post production, Tektronix gives our customers the confidence that their content will stand out from the crowd.”

