& cplSiteName &

Switzerland's Sunrise Tunes In Insight TV's 4K UHD Channel

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
5/10/2019
50%
50%

AMSTERDAM -- Insight TV, the world’s leading 4K UHD HDR broadcaster and producer of native UHD content, has announced a distribution deal with Swiss telecoms operator Sunrise, which will see Insight TV become the first 4K UHD HDR channel to launch on Sunrise’s new TV neo max OTT app. Insight TV will available to subscribers across the country 13th May.

Subscribers will have access to Insight TV’s exciting UHD shows that focus on adventurous content starring globally renowned influencers and social creators. Shows will include the popular Travel with a Goat, Droners and THRU in addition to upcoming shows Epic Exploring and City Beats, among others.

Lars Riedel, Head of Product Management TV says “The new Sunrise TV neo app offers over 230 TV channels, including more than 110 in HD quality. The selection of HD channels is constantly being increased. Sunrise TV neo is the only OTT app in Switzerland that supports UHD / 4K, and will include the channel Insight TV UHD. The selection of UHD / 4K channels is constantly being expanded and more UHD channels will be added this summer.”

Insight TV\

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Reject Limits. Build the Future.
By David Wang, Huawei
China Telecom & Huawei Jointly Complete the World's First End-to-End 5G SA Voice & Video Call
By Jay Liu, Senior Marketing Manager, Cloud Core Product Line, Huawei Technologies
Building E2E IP Networks for the 5G & Cloud Era
By Gao Ji, President, Huawei Router & Carrier Ethernet Product Line
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Slideshow: NAB 2019
More Slideshows
Infographics