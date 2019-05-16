Switzerland's Sunrise Tunes In Insight TV's 4K UHD Channel

AMSTERDAM -- Insight TV, the world’s leading 4K UHD HDR broadcaster and producer of native UHD content, has announced a distribution deal with Swiss telecoms operator Sunrise, which will see Insight TV become the first 4K UHD HDR channel to launch on Sunrise’s new TV neo max OTT app. Insight TV will available to subscribers across the country 13th May.

Subscribers will have access to Insight TV’s exciting UHD shows that focus on adventurous content starring globally renowned influencers and social creators. Shows will include the popular Travel with a Goat, Droners and THRU in addition to upcoming shows Epic Exploring and City Beats, among others.

Lars Riedel, Head of Product Management TV says “The new Sunrise TV neo app offers over 230 TV channels, including more than 110 in HD quality. The selection of HD channels is constantly being increased. Sunrise TV neo is the only OTT app in Switzerland that supports UHD / 4K, and will include the channel Insight TV UHD. The selection of UHD / 4K channels is constantly being expanded and more UHD channels will be added this summer.”

