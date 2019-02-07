RCN Launches 4K TV Line-Up for Compatible TiVo Boxes

PRINCETON, N.J. -- RCN, an award-winning provider of high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services, has announced the availability of seven dedicated 4K channels in each of its serviceable markets, making the company the US leader in 4K channel offerings. The launch will feature a broad range of Ultra HD 4K channels from the SES 4K platform, including Insight TV, Travelxp 4K, The Country Network, NASA TV UHD, C4K360, NatureVision TV, UHD1 and special live events coverage.

The new 4K channels will be offered in conjunction with RCN’s 4K-enabled set top boxes and Advanced TiVo Experience with voice remote. To receive the new 4K channels, customers must subscribe to RCN Signature Digital TV and have a 4K TV and 4K set-top box, along with internet service. In addition to the new 4K programming, RCN customers can access the 4K content hosted by supported streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, HBOGO and more – all easily accessible with RCN’s set top boxes and voice remote.

To provide these new 4K channels, RCN is leveraging the content and reach of the SES Ultra HD platform, the world’s largest single source of linear 4K programming.

The new channels build on RCN’s existing 4K content. Through Vivicast Media, RCN customers with 4K enabled set-top-boxes have access to additional premier channels including Travelxp 4K, C4K360 and NatureVision TV.

RCN Corp.