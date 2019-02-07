& cplSiteName &

RCN Launches 4K TV Line-Up for Compatible TiVo Boxes

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/6/2019
50%
50%

PRINCETON, N.J. -- RCN, an award-winning provider of high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services, has announced the availability of seven dedicated 4K channels in each of its serviceable markets, making the company the US leader in 4K channel offerings. The launch will feature a broad range of Ultra HD 4K channels from the SES 4K platform, including Insight TV, Travelxp 4K, The Country Network, NASA TV UHD, C4K360, NatureVision TV, UHD1 and special live events coverage.

The new 4K channels will be offered in conjunction with RCN’s 4K-enabled set top boxes and Advanced TiVo Experience with voice remote. To receive the new 4K channels, customers must subscribe to RCN Signature Digital TV and have a 4K TV and 4K set-top box, along with internet service. In addition to the new 4K programming, RCN customers can access the 4K content hosted by supported streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, HBOGO and more – all easily accessible with RCN’s set top boxes and voice remote.

To provide these new 4K channels, RCN is leveraging the content and reach of the SES Ultra HD platform, the world’s largest single source of linear 4K programming.

The new channels build on RCN’s existing 4K content. Through Vivicast Media, RCN customers with 4K enabled set-top-boxes have access to additional premier channels including Travelxp 4K, C4K360 and NatureVision TV.

RCN Corp.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 21, 2019, Nice, France
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
April 18, 2019
Maintaining HFC Network
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Right Insight to the Right Person at the Right Time
By Tom Griffin, VP Strategic Alliances, SevOne
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics