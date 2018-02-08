& cplSiteName &
Netflix & Sony Bet That Consumers Will Pay for 4K

8/7/2018
50%
50%
At a press event in Manhattan, Sony recently announced a new 4K HDR display with a 'Netflix Calibrated Mode' – a setting that can match the picture settings finalized in a Hollywood post-production facility. The image quality is unbelievable, but will these new Master Series appeal to anyone besides hardcore videophiles? And, more generally, are consumers willing to pay more to stream 4K? How are service providers preparing the network to handle the additional bandwidth? We called in Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner and Alan Breznick after the press event to evaluate this play.
