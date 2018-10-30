& cplSiteName &

Insight TV's 4K Slate Does Windows

10/30/2018
AMSTERDAM -- Insight TV, the world’s leading UHD 4K broadcaster and producer of native UHD content, has announced that its 4K UHD content is now available to stream on all Universal Windows Platform (UWP) devices. Insight TV has made its content available to Windows* users by creating a sophisticated Windows Store Application and optimized for the latest Intel Core processors.

This latest announcement further highlights the channel’s commitment to viewers around the world, developing sophisticated technology that enables more eyeballs with a simple to use interface. The app will deliver an optimum viewing experience on Windows devices, delivering a true 4K UHD entertainment hub with original shows and movies, with spectacular clarity.

