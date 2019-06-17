Harmonic Notches Ultra HD Win in China

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Guangdong Radio and Television (GRT) is the first province-level broadcaster in China to deploy UHD channels, thanks to a playout solution from Harmonic. Supporting a range of formats, including SD, HD and UHD, Harmonic's playout solution enables GRT to create pristine UHD broadcasts.

GRT has deployed Harmonic's market-leading Spectrum X media server to deliver provincial UHD broadcasts and expand its HD channel offering. Harmonic's Spectrum X solution reduces the complexity of broadcast workflows by merging multiple capabilities onto a single appliance. Native SDI and IP I/O on the same chassis will also enable GRT's future transition to all-IP workflows and accelerate the launch of new revenue-generating channels.

Spectrum X media server also features innovative HDR and SDR with tone mapping and tone expansion, with support for sustained SDR or HDR outputs and mixed SDR and HDR clips. Additionally, the server provides simulcast channel capabilities with support for two different output resolutions, including SDR and HDR, from one playlist. These advanced features can easily be adopted by GRT in the future as it continues to improve upon video quality.

