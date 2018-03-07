& cplSiteName &

fuboTV Launches 4K HDR Beta

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/3/2018
NEW YORK -- fuboTV (fubo.tv), the leading sports-first live streaming TV service in the U.S., has launched 4K HDR10 support in Beta, becoming the first virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) to offer content in ultra-high definition and high dynamic range.

Starting today, main broadcasts of Russia 2018 matches on FOX and FS1 are available in 4K HDR10 with fuboTV on all Chromecast and Fire TV devices that support the format. fuboTV will also launch 4K HDR10 on Roku and Apple TV in the coming weeks.

First to launch 4K HDR, ahead of vMVPDs owned by AT&T, Alphabet, DISH Network and Sony, today’s news is the latest example of the independent live streaming start-up competing head-to-head with the world's biggest satellite and technology companies. fuboTV was among the first live streaming services to launch Cloud DVR, 60FPS picture quality and in-app billing, and was the first to fully implement SCTE 224 blackout technology standards. Also, after several months of testing, fuboTV officially launched dynamic ad insertion in January – ahead of Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

“Launching 4K HDR is a testament to our dedication and relentless pursuit to developing for consumers the world's premier live video streaming service for live sports and entertainment,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV.

To view ultra-high definition and high dynamic range content, subscribers must have a 4K HDR-enabled television, HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2 compatible cable and run the fuboTV app on a streaming device that supports the formats. Bandwidth speeds of 30Mbps-40Mbps or higher are recommended. 4K HDR-capable TVs may also need calibration to present the content correctly. More information on how to watch 4K HDR with fuboTV is here. For subscribers without 4K HDR hardware, all Russia 2018 matches are available in 60FPS.

fubo.TV

