ESPN Set to Offer Select College Football Games in 4K

10/10/2019

NEW YORK -- Beginning this weekend on Oct. 12, ESPN will deliver select regular season college football games live in native 4K resolution as part of the "Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week." This agreement with Samsung, who serves as production collaborator and presenting sponsor, kicks off with Saturday's matchup between No. 7 University of Florida and No. 5 Louisiana State University at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and DIRECTV on channel 107.9at*.

"After months of planning and technical testing, we are excited sports fans can watch 4K UHD College Football games as part of the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week," said Jodi Markley, EVP, ESPN Content Operations and Creative Services. "As 4K technical resources and workflows become more readily available, we will continue to grow this standard across our operations. 4K images are stunning and we look forward to sharing them with fans."

*Limited 4K HDR programming available. 4K HDR compatible equipment and eligible package required. If 4K TV does not support HDR, content will be viewable in standard 4K. Other conditions apply.

ESPN
DirecTV

