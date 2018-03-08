Dish, T-Mobile's Layer3 TV Offer Epix's 4K Fare

NEW YORK, NY -- Premium television network EPIX announced today that DISH and Layer3 TV, a T-Mobile Company, are its first partners to roll out EPIX’s new 4K Ultra HD offering. Now, EPIX subscribers on DISH and Layer3 TV will have access to a VOD package of 4K Ultra HD content directly on their set-top boxes. Additionally, all EPIX subscribers from all affiliates can access 4K Ultra HD content through the authenticated EPIX Apple TV app.

DISH and Layer3 TV subscribers now have access through multiple platforms to select Hollywood movies in 4K Ultra HD including Arrival, The Magnificent Seven, Star Trek Beyond, Ben Hur and Transformers: The Last Knight and, coming later this year, films from the James Bond franchise Die Another Day, GoldenEye, Licence To Kill, Tomorrow Never Dies, Goldfinger, From Russia With Love, and The Spy Who Loved Me.

“EPIX is committed to embracing new technologies to provide subscribers with the best viewing experience of our premium original programming and movies,” said Monty Sarhan, EVP and General Manager of EPIX. “We are pleased to partner with DISH and Layer3 TV to deliver this advanced offering to a wider audience, and look forward to working with more distributors to include 4K Ultra HD as part of their entertainment packages.”

