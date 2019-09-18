Consumer Technology Association Intros 8K Display Definition, Logo Program

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® and its member companies today announced the official industry display definition and logo for 8K Ultra High-Definition (UHD) televisions – for use beginning with 2020 model products – to help retailers and consumers identify products that meet the technology industry's 8K Ultra HD requirements.

The logo and definition – addressing the display's resolution, digital inputs, HDR, up-conversion and bit depth – are approved by the CTA Video Division Board, which includes the world's leading television manufacturing companies, retailers and enabling technology companies. The CTA 8K Ultra HD logo license and certification agreement will be available in the coming weeks, and the logo may be used starting Jan. 1, 2020.

Among the industry definition's attributes:

Display Resolution: At least 33 million active pixels, with at least 7680 horizontally and 4320 vertically within a 16:9 viewable window, and specific measurement methodology in accordance with industry standards.

Digital Inputs: One or more HDMI inputs supporting resolution of 7680x4320 pixels; bit depth of 10-bits; frame rates of 24, 30 and 60 frames per second; HDR transfer functions and colorimetry as specified by ITU-R BT.2100; and HDCP v2.2 or equivalent content protection.

Up-conversion: Capability to upscale SD, HD and 4K video and display it at 8K UHD display resolution.

Bit Depth: Capability to receive 10-bit 8K images and render an image that shows responsiveness to changes to any of the 10 bits.

CTA's latest, biannual Sales & Forecasts report projects U.S. sales of 8K UHD TVs will reach 175,000 units and $734 million in revenue in 2019, with continued growth expected in subsequent years.

