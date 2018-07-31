& cplSiteName &

Alticast's AltiPlatform Helps Deliver Thailand's First 4K UHD Channel

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/31/2018
50%
50%

SEOUL -- Alticast today announced that its future-proven software platform, AltiPlatform, was instrumental in launching Thailand’s first 4K UHD channel with TrueVisions, a leading Thailand cable and satellite operator.

TrueVisions and Alticast formed a two-month partnership in March 2018 to begin the rollout of 4K UHD service. With a goal to capitalize on the World Cup held in Russia in June, flexibility and a quick time-to-market were key. The foundation of Alticast’s end-to-end portfolio, AltiPlatform’s turnkey, web-based interface allowed for efficient integration with TrueVisions’ backend system software and 3rd party applications. Serving as the middleware of TrueVisions’ 4K set-top box, it offers an advanced, high-quality system allowing for future enhancements and adaptability.

The new media service platform, capable of transmitting UHD for both cable and DTH, rolled out on June 24 on Channel 400 with no reported complications in service since initial airing. The project signified the synchronization of TrueVisions’s technical leadership and Alticast’s technological capabilities to produce a high-quality service platform with an advanced UX.

“AltiPlatform is known for its flexibility, which was key to bringing 4K UHD service to Thailand,” Dosa Park, Head of Media Business Division explained. “With its ability to run on different platforms, we were able to quickly implement its features in the two-and-a-half-month time frame we were given. In addition to its flexibility, AltiPlatform’s ability to deliver a graphically-rich viewing experience will help maximize subscriber engagement while increasing TrueVisions’ monetization.”

Alticast Corp.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Google Cloud Next in Photos, With Gorgeous Giraffe Footwear
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Nokia Reels In $3.5B 5G Deal With T-Mobile US
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/30/2018
Google Builds Bridge With Microsoft in GitHub Partnership
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 7/26/2018
Verizon Confirms Mobile 5G in 'Early' 2019
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/26/2018
Google G Suite AI Talks With Your Colleagues So You Don't Have To
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 7/24/2018
Eurobites: South America Drags Down Telefónica's Q2
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 7/26/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives