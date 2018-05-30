Alticast Completes Security Audit

SEOUL, Republic of Korea -- Alticast has announced that its security platform, AltiProtect CAS and DRM, has successfully completed a third-party security review process after undergoing a rigorous audit by Cartesian, a recognized leader in security benchmarking for premium Hollywood content that is trusted and recommended by major Hollywood studios.

“Independent review from the Farncombe Security Audit demonstrates Alticast’s commitment to developing robust security solutions. Full details of the audit can be found in the audit report, available upon request from Alticast,” confirms Cartesian executive, Brian Paxton, Head of Security Consulting.

The process consisted of interviews with content security experts, on-premise visits, inspections of relevant software documents, a physical security assessment, as well as verification of development and integration processes.

“We are excited to have successfully completed the Farncombe Security Audit,” Mi-sung Cho, Head of Security Business, Alticast said. “Independent validation of security solutions by expert organizations are essential for content companies, and this audit will assure our customers that they are integrating a solution that meets incredibly strict standards that are designed to protect content offerings. We are happy to share this comprehensive audit report that highlights the strength of our security offerings.”

Alticast’s AltiProtect CAS and DRM offers a secure, high-quality online media solution that includes packaging for multiple online platforms and UHD content protection technologies. AltiProtect provides an end-to-end security solution offering complete control of the overall security architecture among networks, devices and use cases, that ensures operators comprehensive protection of content as well as monetization of revenue streams. By working closely with SoC partners and technological partners globally, Alticast is able to provide operators the flexibility of a unified security services platform and manage all dimensions of content protection.