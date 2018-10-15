8K TV Shipments to Eclipse 400K Units in 2019 – Forecast

LONDON -- After declining unit-shipment volumes in 2017, global TV shipments are forecast to grow 3.6 percent year over year in 2018, with additional 1.4 percent growth in 2019, according to a new report from business information provider IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO).

Of the 226 million TVs expected to ship in 2019, more than half will be ultra-high-definition (UHD) models, the majority of which are 4K. However, 8K TVs from major global TV brands will launch toward the end of 2018, kicking off the next wave of resolution transition, the report says.

Technologies like 8K, organic light-emitting diode (OLED) and quantum dot (QD) carry substantial premiums, and even 4K TVs still carry premiums of more than 35 percent at screen sizes where 1080p resolution is still an option, such as 40-inch to 49-inch TVs.

IHS Markit forecasts that the 8K TV market will grow from less than 20,000 units in 2018 to more than 430,000 in 2019 -- eventually approaching 2 million units by 2020. All of this growth will be centered on 60-inch and larger screen sizes, with 65-inch TVs accounting for more than half of the volume.

