Paramount+ prices rise amid pursuit of profitability

Paramount Global is raising the rate for most of its Paramount+ plans as it and other media giants continue to emphasize profitability over aggressive subscriber growth.

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor

June 24, 2024

2 Min Read
Crinkled up dollar bill
(Source: PaulPaladin/Alamy Stock Photo)

Paramount Global is the latest in a wave of media giants to increase the price on streaming services amid a broader trend in which they are placing profitability ahead of sheer subscriber growth.

The ad-free version of Paramount+ With Showtime, the media giant's flagship streaming service, is rising by $1, to $12.99 per month for new and existing customers, while the cost of Paramount+ Essential, an ad-supported subscription tier, will jump by $2, to $7.99 per month for all new subscribers. And to make the situation more confusing, existing Paramount+ Essentials customers will stay at their current price.

The new, higher pricing is set to take effect August 20 for all new Paramount+ customers. The higher price will take hold for existing Paramount+ With Showtime subs on their next billing date (on or after September 20).

The move follows a wave of other recent price hikes for premium streaming services. Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) raised the price for the ad-free tiers of Max, the brand for a super-sized streaming service that launched in May 2023 and effectively combined the former HBO Max service with Discovery+. NBCUniversal's Peacock raised the price for its pair of tiers – Premium and Premium Plus – in mid-July. Last fall, Disney pushed price increases for the standalone premium tiers of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ in the US.

Related:Paramount's final fate starts to take shape

Awaiting Paramount's next big move

While profitability for streaming has become a clear priority, Paramount's price hikes also enter the picture as the company pursues ways to turn around its struggling business. Earlier this month, National Amusements, the controlling shareholder of Paramount owned by Shari Redstone, reportedly halted merger discussions with Skydance, David Ellison's production company.

Following the ouster of former Paramount CEO Bob Bakish in late April, Paramount Global is now being led by an "Office of the CEO" comprised of CBS CEO George Cheeks, Paramount Media Networks CEO Chris McCarthy and Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins.

Paramount is also exploring other paths forward. At its June 4 shareholder meeting, McCarthy said Paramount is looking into various options "with both SVoD [subscription video-on-demand] players and the leading technology platforms with the goal of forming a joint venture or a long-term strategic partnership to maximize our momentum and take advantage of our combined strengths."

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Crinkled up dollar bill
Video Streaming
Paramount+ prices rise amid pursuit of profitabilityParamount+ prices rise amid pursuit of profitability
byJeff Baumgartner
Jun 24, 2024
2 Min Read
Black and Blue microchip illustrating computer technology
Cable Technology
Broadcom JDAs for DOCSIS 4.0 chips are 'problematic,' but doesn't halt HFC upgradesBroadcom JDAs for DOCSIS 4.0 chips are 'problematic,' but doesn't halt HFC upgrades
byJeff Baumgartner
Jun 24, 2024
6 Min Read
Smartphone display showing a speedtest app
5G
A look at the capacity and latency of midband 5GA look at the capacity and latency of midband 5G
byMike Dano
Jun 24, 2024
5 Min Read
Griffith Park, Los Angeles, California, USA.
Broadband
California says AT&T can't shut down copper DSL networkCalifornia says AT&T can't shut down copper DSL network
byMike Dano
Jun 24, 2024
3 Min Read
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Advanced Has Enormous Potential, Will Operators Seize the Opportunity?5G Advanced Has Enormous Potential, Will Operators Seize the Opportunity?
NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
Ericsson's Paul Challoner
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'