Paramount and Skydance rekindle M&A talks

Weeks after earlier talks fizzled, Skydance Media, David Ellison's production company, has inked a preliminary deal to acquire National Amusements, the controlling shareholder of Paramount Global.

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor

July 3, 2024

2 Min Read
Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California
(Source: Graham Jepson/Alamy Stock Photo)

After a short separation, Paramount Global and Skydance Media are reportedly ready to tie the knot.

Weeks after earlier M&A talks were halted, Skydance, the production company headed by David Ellison, has struck a preliminary deal to acquire National Amusements, Paramount's controlling shareholder owned by Shari Redstone, according to multiple reports.

National Amusements, which holds about 77% of the voting shares of Paramount, has passed the latest deal to a special committee for review, The Wall Street Journal reported. The full financial terms of the agreement are still unknown, but Skydance would pay about $1.75 billion for National Amusements, the pub said, adding that National Amusements isn't requiring the Paramount Global agreement to be approved by a majority of non-Redstone shareholders.

But nothing's set in stone, as both sides have agreed to a 45-day "go-shop period" that will enable other parties to make a bid. Adding to the M&A drama, The New York Times reported Monday that Barry Diller, a former Paramount Pictures exec, has stepped up to explore a bid for Paramount Global. IAC, the Diller-run company that operates a large portfolio of digital brands and services, has signed nondisclosure agreements with National Amusements, the Times added. Former media mogul Edgar Bronfman Jr. and Bain Capital have also taken interest in nabbing National Amusements.

Meanwhile, Paramount Global, currently run by a trio of co-CEOs following the recent ousting of former CEO Bob Bakish, has hired bankers to help the company explore a potential sale of assets to help the company pay down debt.

Among those possible options, the company has held talks with other media and entertainment companies about ways to merge with its money-losing Paramount+ streaming service, with Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly among the interested parties. Paramount is also exploring a sale of the BET Network for about $1.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Shares in Paramount Global, the company behind the Paramount+ streaming service, Paramount Pictures and networks such as CBS, BET, MTV and Nickelodeon, jumped $1.03 (9.61%) in Wednesday morning trading.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Frontier logo hovering over a city skyline
Finance
Frontier sizing up fiber JV with Stonepeak – reportFrontier sizing up fiber JV with Stonepeak – report
Jul 3, 2024
3 Min Read
A Huawei shop in Beijing with people walking past
Security
The US is moving very, very slowly away from HuaweiThe US is moving very, very slowly away from Huawei
byMike Dano
Jul 3, 2024
4 Min Read
Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California
Video Streaming
Paramount and Skydance rekindle M&A talksParamount and Skydance rekindle M&A talks
byJeff Baumgartner
Jul 3, 2024
2 Min Read
China Mobile logo on an office building.
Data Centers
China Mobile orders up $2.6B in intelligent data center gearChina Mobile orders up $2.6B in intelligent data center gear
byRobert Clark
Jul 3, 2024
2 Min Read
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
What's next in 5G Advanced?What's next in 5G Advanced?
Jun 27, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Full Speed Ahead for High-Speed PON?Full Speed Ahead for High-Speed PON?
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
ZTE shines again on All-Optical Technologies at MWC ShanghaiZTE shines again on All-Optical Technologies at MWC Shanghai
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Pioneer Innovations - Key to Success in New 5G EraPioneer Innovations - Key to Success in New 5G Era
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Advanced Has Enormous Potential, Will Operators Seize the Opportunity?5G Advanced Has Enormous Potential, Will Operators Seize the Opportunity?
NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD