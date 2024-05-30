MyBundle signs on Ziply Fiber, launches mobile app

MyBundle, a company that is helping broadband operators keep a hand in the video streaming game, has signed another sizable fiber service provider and has launched a new mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Ziply Fiber has no video service of its own but has launched an online tool from MyBundle that helps its broadband subscribers build and manage streaming service bundles based on their personal preferences. MyBundle presents a wide range of options from subscription streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Max, alongside various Internet-based multichannel pay-TV services such as Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Philo, Fubo, Frndly TV and YouTube TV, and free ad-supported services such as Pluto TV, Tubi, Amazon's Freevee and The Roku Channel.

With Ziply Fiber – formed via the 2020 acquisition of Frontier Communications' former operations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana – MyBundle adds another mid-sized operator to its roster, following a similar deal between MyBundle and Consolidated Communications/Fidium.

MyBundle has signed on nearly 250 partners that combined serve about 13 million broadband customers, said company CEO Jason Cohen, noting that several wireless ISPs have also partnered up.

There's a mix of use cases within that group. Some still offer their own pay-TV service while also helping customers bundle in third-party streaming services, while a subset are getting out of the pay-TV business altogether and ceding all video to streaming. Still others, like Ziply Fiber, are effectively broadband-only service providers that want to present customers with streaming options.

Those options are coming together as the broader market puts forth various streaming bundles and packages. On Wednesday (May 29), Comcast went live with StreamSaver, which provides a discount on a bundle of Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Disney recently announced a streaming bundle that combines Disney+, Hulu and Max. Verizon is offering consumers a way to mix and match various subscriptions via its +play service.

Mobile app launch

MyBundle is also branching out with the recent launch of a mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

The idea is to enable consumers to track and manage their streaming subscriptions, discover content, and create watch lists, Cohen said. That helps to solve a "pain point" that consumers face in a fragmented world of streaming services, he noted.

"Ultimately, we believe that to succeed or to sell video in the next decades as a broadband provider, you need to do more than just offer it. You need to actually solve problems for your customers," Cohen said. "The broadband provider can be the one helping their customers figure all of this stuff out."

The free "What to Stream" app defaults to MyBundle's branding but becomes co-branded with one of MyBundle's partners once the user selects them from a list. Cohen said MyBundle is now working with its broadband partners on promoting the launch of the app to their broadband customers.

The app is also being integrated with MyBundle's relatively new Streaming Choice program, which provides credits/funds that can be applied toward existing streaming subscriptions or to new ones.

MyBundle has developed a pair of models for Streaming Choice. It can come in the form of a digital gift card with a 16-digit code, or it can be integrated with a streaming service via a MyBundle Streaming Choice account.

MyBundle has completed direct integrations with Sling TV and Tastemade, and is working on additional integrations. The company also hopes to expand that capability through its new partnership with Bango, a company that specializes in helping companies like Verizon sell and bundle a variety of subscription services.

Cohen said more than 25 partners are using the Streaming Choice program. They only pay for the dollars that customers actually use – MyBundle lets its partners keep any of the unspent Streaming Choice funds, he noted.