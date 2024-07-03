Eurobites: Telefónica and Meta tackle short-form video together

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT triumphs in fixed broadband testing; Finnish stores offer best mobile deals; prepare to be extorted.

Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe

July 3, 2024

3 Min Read
Facebook and Instagram icons on smartphone screen
(Source: Jon D/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Telefónica and Meta have teamed up to explore ways of optimizing the delivery of short-form video traffic, carrying out collaborative testing over 4G and 5G Movistar networks in Spain on key performance parameters. According to Telefónica, the tests showed that it was possible to significantly reduce video traffic in real network conditions while maintaining the quality of the user experience. The two companies are also looking at other approaches, such as the exposure of network status information through standard-based APIs, which can improve coordination between applications and networks.

  • Telefónica has also acquired another bauble for its sustainability trophy cabinet, being named as the world's most socially responsible technology company by an organization called the World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA). The WBA methodology uses three areas of measurement, namely: respect for human rights; the promotion of "decent work"; and ethical conduct in areas such as lobbying and taxation.

  • BT has come up smelling of roses in fixed broadband testing carried out by Spanish company MedUX. The testing evaluated the performance of BT, Sky and Vodafone, finding that BT achieved the most consistent experience with a 99.88% service reliability score. However, BT didn't have it all its own way: Vodafone was adjudged the Internet service provider most likely to match its service promises, with an average ratio of effective download speed versus what it advertised of 86%, which compares well with the European average of 72%.

  • Fibreplus, a UK-based reseller, has switched its allegiance on the fiber optic testing front from EXFO to Viavi. However, Fibreplus will continue to provide support and maintenance for EXFO products previously sold to customers.

  • Finnish website YLE reports that, contrary to popular perception, the best offers on mobile subscriptions are – in Finland at least – almost always to be found in good old brick-and-mortar stores rather than online. The subscriptions offered on the operators' websites are also more limited than ones available in their physical stores, says the report.

  • Guess what? Cyber extortion is getting worse. That's the predictable but depressing news from Orange Cyberdefense, whose latest report on the problem found a year-over-year increase of 77% in the number of cyber extortion victims over the past 12 months. Not surprisingly perhaps, the majority of victims are to be found in predominantly English-speaking countries, with the US, Canada and the UK consistently recording the highest number of cases. Small businesses with less than 1,000 employees are more than four times more likely to be affected by cyber extortion than midsized and large businesses, says the report.

  • Ericsson has appointed Patrick Johansson as its new head of market area Middle East & Africa (MMEA) and senior vice president. Johansson, who has been with Ericsson since 1997, replaces Fadi Pharaon, whose decision to leave the Swedish vendor was announced in May. Johansson will be based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

  • Mobile operator Three UK has become a "principal partner" of the Chelsea women's soccer team, which means in practice that its logo will appear on all training kit, matchday warm-up shirts and "travel apparel" in the coming season.

Europe

Paul Rainford

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

