Disney and Comcast in stalemate over Hulu's valuation – report

Disney and Comcast have reportedly reached an impasse on the value of Hulu, a figure that will determine how much Disney ultimately will pay for Comcast's one-third stake in the premium streaming service.

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor

June 3, 2024

2 Min Read
Disney Plus with Hulu screenshot taken March 27, 2024
(Source: Disney)

The Walt Disney Company and Comcast/NBCUniversal have reached an impasse on the value of Hulu, the Disney-owned streaming service, The Wall Street Journal reported late last week.

NBCU has expressed a "significant disagreement" about how to value Hulu, raising the possibility of a potential court clash, the paper added, citing people familiar with the situation.

The quarrel arises as the companies go through a complex process to determine how much Disney should pay for the remaining one-third of Hulu still held by Comcast/NBCU. According to the WSJ, Comcast believes its stake is worth more than $40 million versus Disney's estimate of about $27.5 billion, the "floor price" the companies had set under an agreement made in 2019.

Those estimates are being presented to RBC Capital to make an independent appraisal of Hulu's value, the publication added.

To kick off the payment process for that stake, Comcast collected an $8.5 billion check on December 1, 2023, reflecting the floor price on Hulu's value.

Hulu's appraisal process continues

The price Disney ultimately pays for NBCU's stake is expected to rise above that figure amid the independent appraisal that's underway. If the value is determined to be greater than the guaranteed floor value, Disney will pay NBCU a percentage of the difference. According to the WSJ, Disney's payment to Comcast "will be determined by averaging that figure with whichever company's estimate is closest."

Related:Disney CEO says streaming can be a 'growth business'

It's expected that the appraisal process, which will factor in Hulu's standalone tech platform along with the value of Hulu's content and bundling components, will be completed sometime this year.

Hulu is a key component in Disney's streaming strategy and its plan to make its streaming business profitable.

Following a beta test period that got underway late last year, Disney moved ahead in March with the commercial launch of a revamped Disney+ app that weaves in content from the Hulu subscription video-on-demand service. Subscribers to both streaming services now have access to the Hulu SVoD service in the new Disney+ app.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently reiterated that Disney's streaming business will be profitable in its fiscal Q4 of 2024.

Disney is working to improve the overall performance of its direct-to-consumer streaming business by focusing on new tools, such as recommendation engines, to help lower churn and reduce marketing and customer acquisition costs. Disney is also expected to start cracking down on password sharing later this month.

Related:Disney launches app combining Disney+ with Hulu

"In June we'll be launching our first real foray into password sharing," Iger said in April. The rollout will start in a "few countries" and then expand to a full rollout in September, he said.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Washington Monument during spring
Regulatory & Politics
T-Mobile's UScellular deal enters election year politicking
T-Mobile's UScellular deal enters election year politicking

Jun 3, 2024

Money printing machine printing 100 dollar banknotes
Broadband
Frontier taps into more fiber assets to raise $750M
Frontier taps into more fiber assets to raise $750M

Jun 3, 2024

Smartphones in a pile.
AI & Machine Learning
Capturing a share of the smartphone AI bounty
Capturing a share of the smartphone AI bounty

Jun 3, 2024

Mergers and acquisition concept with consultant touching icons of puzzle pieces representing the merging of two companies or joint venture.
Network Automation
US wireless operators remain flexible on network APIs
US wireless operators remain flexible on network APIs

Jun 3, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
Ericsson's Paul Challoner
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'
Lori Thomas, SVP of Strategic Engagement and Transformation, MetTel
The Edge Network
MetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunitiesMetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunities