Comcast pitches $15 monthly Apple TV+, Netflix and Peacock bundle

Comcast's 'StreamSaver' bundle featuring Apple TV+, Netflix and Peacock will be offered to pay-TV and broadband subs for $15 per month. Customers of NOW TV, a new prepaid TV product, also can buy the streaming bundle at a discount.

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor

May 21, 2024

Comcast StreamSaver bundle shown on X1 screen
(Source: Comcast)

Comcast has announced pricing for "StreamSaver," a new, discounted bundle that combines Apple TV+ with the ad-supported tiers of Netflix and NBCUniversal's Peacock service.

Starting next week, Comcast will begin offering the new streaming bundle to its broadband and traditional pay-TV subs as well as customers who take the company's relatively new prepaid TV streaming service.

Current Comcast broadband or pay-TV subs can add StreamSaver for an additional $15 per month – a discount of about 35% when compared to the cost of subscribing to the services separately. Peacock Premium (which includes ads) currently sells for $5.99 per month and will rise to $7.99 per month this summer; Netflix Basic with ads goes for $6.99 per month; and Apple TV+ sells for $9.99 per month as a standalone.

Consumers can also combine Peacock, Apple TV+ and Netflix with NOW TV, Comcast's recently launched prepaid pay-TV product, for an all-in monthly price of $30. NOW TV, which already includes Peacock along with a lineup of more than 40 traditional cable channels and about 20 free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, sells for $20 per month without the new streaming bundle.

Comcast_StreamSaver_graphic.jpg

(Source: Comcast)

Under both StreamSaver options, Comcast will manage the billing and provide customers with one monthly statement, the company said. Citing investor documents available online, TheDesk.net reported that Comcast is a client of Bango, a company focused on building bundles of subscription services that is also working with Verizon on +play, a streaming subscription marketplace that features access to several services, including Netflix, AMC+, Max and Paramount+, among many others.  

Potential 'StreamSaver' optionality

Speaking today at the JP Morgan Investor Conference, Dave Watson, president and CEO of Comcast Cable, suggested that StreamSaver bundles could evolve beyond the initial set of content partners.

"I think it opens up possibilities," Watson said. "We like this package, like this approach … but it certainly does open up possibilities down the road."

Pricing details on StreamSaver arrive a week after Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts shared a few details about it at the MoffettNathanson investor conference. He said StreamSaver represents a new spin on the video services bundle.

"We've been bundling video successfully and creatively for 60 years, so this is the latest iteration of that," Roberts explained. "I think it will be a pretty compelling package."

That package is coming together as Comcast and other service providers initiate new types of packages aimed at helping to slow or halt the erosion of their pay-TV subscriber bases. Cable operators are also exploring ways to return to broadband subscriber growth.

Comcast lost 478,000 pay-TV subs in Q1 2024, improving on a year-ago loss of 614,000. It ended Q1 with 13.61 million domestic video subs. Comcast also shed another 65,000 broadband subscribers in Q1. The operator expects broadband subscriber growth to return eventually but isn't predicting when.

