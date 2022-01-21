ViacomCBS, Nexstar renewal benefits Paramount+

NEW YORK and IRVING, Texas – ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC) and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) ("Nexstar") announced today that Nexstar's wholly owned subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., and its operating partners have reached comprehensive multi-year agreements to renew the existing CBS Television Network affiliations in 39 markets across the country. The 39 markets combined reach 14% of the U.S. audience, serving 17.4 million television households. Following three affiliation agreements that were renewed early last year, this agreement completes all of ViacomCBS and Nexstar's affiliation renewals.

Nexstar's CBS affiliates will continue to be locally available to subscribers on Paramount+ and widely distributed across vMVPD platforms.

The agreement includes renewals for the following CBS affiliates: KTAB in Abilene, TX; KRQE in Albuquerque, NM; WIAT in Birmingham, AL; WVNS in Bluefield-Beckley, WV; WIVB in Buffalo, NY; WCIA in Champaign, IL; WRBL in Columbus, GA; KGPE in Fresno, CA; WANE in Ft. Wayne, IN; KREX in Grand Junction, CO; WFRV in Green Bay, WI; WNCT in Greenville, NC; WSPA in Greenville, SC; KVEO in Harlingen, TX; WHLT in Hattiesburg, MS; WHNT in Huntsville, AL; WTTV in Indianapolis, IN; WJTV in Jackson, MS; WTAJ in Johnstown, PA; KLFY in Lafayette, LA; WLNS in Lansing, MI; KLAS in Las Vegas, NV; KLBK in Lubbock, TX; WREG in Memphis, TN; KXMC in Minot, ND; WKRG in Mobile, AL; WBTW in Myrtle Beach, SC; WMBD in Peoria, IL; KOIN in Portland, OR; WPRI in Providence, RI; WNCN in Raleigh, NC; KCLO in Rapid City, SD; WROC in Rochester, NY; KLST in San Angelo, TX; KELO in Sioux Falls, SD; WJHL in Tri-Cities, TN-VA; and WKBN in Youngstown, OH. The deal also includes two stations owned by Mission Broadcasting, Inc. and operated by Nexstar, KOLR in Springfield, MO and WYOU in Wilkes Barre, PA.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

