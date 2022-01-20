Sling TV connects to Vizio's SmartCast platform

IRVINE, Calif., and ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – VIZIO today announced that SLING TV, a leading streaming service delivering the most popular live news, sports entertainment and kids programming, is now available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs.

Millions of SmartCast users across America can now access the SLING app to watch the live content they love, plus over 150,000 on demand shows and movies. With free channels like ABC News Live and premium cable networks such as CNN, FOX News and MSNBC, SmartCast users can stay in the know at a fraction of the price of traditional cable subscriptions. Sports fans can tune into the latest news, analysis and feature films for sports on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and a whole lot more.

SLING joins a list of fan-favorite streaming services like Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBOMax, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock and Prime Video already available on VIZIO SmartCast. VIZIO SmartCast also includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 & Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen. VIZIO is continuously enhancing the SmartCast platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options.

Sling TV

Vizio