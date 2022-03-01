"
Roku cuts new TV deal with Sharp

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/3/2022
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced that for the second year in a row, the Roku Operating System (OS) was the No. 1 smart TV OS sold in the U.S. according to NPD's Weekly Retail Tracking Service, based on available data from January 3, 2021 through December 4, 2021.*

Additionally, Roku announced a partnership with Sharp to bring Sharp Roku TV models to customers in the United States. Sharp is leveraging the Roku TV hardware reference design and award-winning Roku OS to deliver a series of HD and 4K TV models in 2022.

Sharp Roku TV models will come integrated with Roku OS, offering a customizable home screen, compatibility with the three major voice ecosystems and access to thousands of channels including over 200 live TV channels. More details on the Sharp Roku TV models availability and specs will be announced in the coming months.

In addition, the Roku TV licensing program in Mexico will expand to include a total of ten brands, with the addition of Aiwa and HKPRO starting in early 2022. The Roku TV licensing program offers OEMs and TV brands an easy and cost-effective way to make best-in-class smart TVs at competitive price points that consumers love.

*Source: The NPD Group, Inc., Weekly Retail Tracking Service, U.S., LCD TV, Software Service Name, Smart TV: Web Browser Only, Apps and Web Browser, Apps Only, based on unit share, Jan. 3, 2021-Dec. 4, 2021 combined and Jan. 5, 2020-Jan. 2, 2021 combined.

