Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Pay-TV's problems aren't cable's alone

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/18/2022
Comment (0)

A recent opinion piece in The New York Times proclaiming that "Cable TV Is the New Landline" raised a few industry eyebrows. "People have been predicting the death of cable TV for a long time, but this really might be it," the newspaper's Shira Ovide wrote earlier this month.

There's no arguing that the numbers paint a dire picture for US pay-TV. In its latest report on the industry, MoffettNathanson found that US pay-TV providers lost another 637,000 subs in Q3 2021. Gains by virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs) once gain were not nearly enough to make up for the consumers who are fleeing from traditional pay-TV providers – cable, telco and satellite TV – in droves.

Boiled down further, pay-TV's penetration rate dipped to 69% of US TV households, down from 78% at the end of Q3 2019, according to MoffettNathanson estimates.

MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett has also taken a stab at where the "floor" for pay-TV might be, speculating that the 58 million sports-viewing households in the US could be it. And while sports may be the glue holding the pay-TV bundle together, its grip is loosening.

Moffett holds that if Disney opts to move ESPN fully to a direct-to-consumer (DTC) distribution model (going beyond today's ESPN+ add-on), it could "trigger a complete collapse of the system."

"What may be a terminal decline of America's cable TV industrial complex is a big deal," Ovide wrote in the aforementioned New York Times column. "It shows that technology can change entrenched ways of doing things slowly, and then suddenly, with profound ripple effects."

Lou Borelli, a cable industry vet who now serves as CEO of the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), reacted strongly to the column on LinkedIn. He asserted that the "author is clueless as to the fundamental flaws of business models and regulatory exploitation that are the root cause of the 'unbundling' of television." Borelli argued that "technology is facilitating this shift, but guaranteed distribution content contracts, broadcast retransmission consent and the explosion of sports rights created an unsustainable cost model that has turned linear video into a loss leader."

Cable operators, he adds, "are pivoting to broadband first," with streaming services becoming a "safe haven for big media content creators." Borelli makes some correct and salient points, though calling the Times author "clueless" is a bit harsh.

'Cable' is too limiting

But the one nit to pick is the column's focus on "cable TV" as some sort of catch-all label – the use of the word "cable" even within the industry itself is headed toward extinction. And to imply that the problem is cable's alone is at the very least shortsighted, as cable is far from the only industry bearing the burden of pay-TV's fractured business model. Every facet of the pay-TV market is feeling the pain.

Borelli's assertion that cable operators – large, small and in between – have pivoted to a "broadband first" stance is certainly correct, and it's been a long time coming.

Just read what former Cablevision Systems CEO James Dolan was predicting in 2013 and review some of the "dumb pipe" chatter expressed by a few of the nation's smaller, independent cable ops back in 2010. Mike Lovett, former CEO of Charter Communications, also spoke of a broadband-first footing in late 2011. The year before, Glenn Britt, the late chairman and CEO of Time Warner Cable, referred to broadband as the company's core product too.

These days, broadband-first is all the rage, even as the specter of slowing broadband subscriber growth starts to emerge. Cable One, WideOpenWest, Comcast and many others have put high-margin broadband at the center of their businesses and de-emphasized pay-TV by partnering with streaming providers, not promoting their own services heavily, or not bothering to retain video customers with steep, unprofitable discounts. Others have bugged out of the pay-TV biz altogether.

And that's just a small piece of it. Here's an illustrative glance at how not just cable, but the telcos, the satellite guys and even the vMVPDs have adjusted to remedy, or at least ease, the pay-TV malaise.

  • Comcast still offers X1 to serve customers who still want the big bundle, but has been clear since last year that there are three "core tenets" that will drive the company's long-term business: broadband, streaming and aggregation. Those are all coming together in products like Flex, a streaming/smart home product offered for free to Comcast's growing base of broadband-only subs.

  • AT&T spun off its entire pay-TV business – DirecTV satellite and OTT-TV and the old AT&T U-verse IPTV service – in a transaction with TPG. In addition to getting that mess off the books, AT&T is trying to merge the other part of its content empire, WarnerMedia, with Discovery Communications, now that it's plainly obvious that scale is the name of the game.

  • Dish Network is still firmly in the pay-TV market with satellite TV and Sling TV, and reportedly still trying to add scale by pursuing DirecTV to drive more scale into its struggling pay-TV business. More importantly, such a deal might also help to fund Dish's 5G network and help fulfill Dish's vision of becoming a major mobile/wireless service provider.

  • Verizon smartly jettisoned the idea of creating its own vMVPD and is instead now focused almost completely on wired and wireless connectivity. Fios TV is still there, but Verizon has been highlighting YouTube TV in its broadband-led Mix & Match bundles and has been using premium subscription VoD streaming to add value to its broadband and mobile packages.

  • Frontier Communications' future is all about broadband as it pursues an aggressive fiber-to-the-premises buildout and upgrade program. As for pay-TV, the focus is squarely on marketing deals with YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream… and Dish satellite TV for areas that don't yet have strong broadband.

  • T-Mobile talked big about pay-TV and how it was going to change the game after buying Layer3 TV and the subsequently launching its original TVision streaming service. TVision did bring some fresh ideas and packaging to the market. And that was all fine and dandy, until – whoops! – certain programmers hit back over claims that T-Mobile's packaging approach violated carriage agreements. T-Mobile tried to reinvent the wheel, only to get run over by the wheel. T-Mobile ultimately said to hell with it, shut down its own streaming TV service and instead forged deals with YouTube TV and Philo. It's also pushing ahead with a major initiative to deliver home broadband to millions of people on fixed wireless infrastructure.

  • CenturyLink killed its own streaming service in 2018 and has also halted the sale of Prism TV, its old managed IPTV product. The company, now branded as Lumen, has effectively punted on pay-TV – it has teamed with MyBundle.TV to help its broadband subs pick and choose which streaming services are right for them.

    Meanwhile, the troublesome dynamics of the pay-TV model have even forced some vMVPDs to change their stripes. After hitting the market as a low-cost, slimmed-down, no-contract alternative, they have retained that no-contract piece. However, almost everything else has changed as to turn even a small profit, many vMVPDs have been forced to raise prices as their channel counts grew.

    Meanwhile, we've seen vMVPDs such as YouTube TV get mired in the same kind of programming and carriage disputes that have afflicted the traditional players since I was in short pants.

    And that's to say that streaming and technology are not the magic bullets that can fix all that ails the pay-TV business. The business is the business, and that business is in a serious state of disrepair.

    — Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Enhancing 5G DDoS Protection with Juniper Networks and Corero Network Security Joint Solution
    Performance of Open Fronthaul with Packet-Switched Networks
    How Intel and Juniper are advancing Open RAN
    Juniper jumps on O-RAN bandwagon
    Juniper Service Provider Solutions
    The Four Key Components of Cloud RAN
    How to get the most out of 5G mid-band in Cloud RAN
    Deploying an Agile, Cost-Efficient Cloud BNG
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from The Bauminator
    'Succession' star records colorful commentary on Rogers drama

    Brian Cox, who plays the grumpy, foul-mouthed patriarch Logan Roy in the hit HBO series, sprinkles in some F-bombs to congratulate Rogers Chairman Edward Rogers for his role in ousting former CEO Joe Natale.

    T-Mobile and Verizon's fixed wireless aggression doesn't add up – analyst

    MoffettNathanson questions whether mobile operators will have the network capacity and the right business metrics to back their aggressive stance and forecasts for fixed wireless home broadband.

    This Olde Website: 2021

    This year's trek down memory lane of the WWW takes us to Apple, Arris, Dell, Facebook and – hold onto your Santa hats! – a brief tour of Places Jeff Used to Work.

    Light Reading's cable business services events: A retrospective

    Here's my glance back at Light Reading's longest running event – now called the Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium – which turns 15 as it gets underway on Thursday, December 9.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
    January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
    January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
    January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
    January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
    January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
    January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
    February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
    February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
    February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
    February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
    February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
    February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
    February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
    Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
    China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
    Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
    End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
    The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE