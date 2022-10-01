Sign In Register
Video/Media

New WarnerMedia-Comcast deal includes distribution of CNN+

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/10/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – WarnerMedia and Comcast Cable announced today the companies have renewed their carriage agreement to distribute WarnerMedia's lineup of cable networks including TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, truTV, HLN and CNN en Español plus on-demand and TVE content to Xfinity TV customers. In addition, this includes the first distribution agreement for CNN+, which WarnerMedia is launching as a streaming subscription service in first quarter. Comcast plans to make CNN+ available to its Xfinity customers via its Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV platforms later in 2022.

The multi-year cable network carriage agreement furthers a longstanding distribution relationship between the two companies.

CNN+ will feature original, live, on demand and interactive programming as a standalone direct-to-consumer service with offerings that are separate and distinct from CNN, CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español linear TV channels. At launch, 8-10 hours of live, daily programming offering topical deep dives and lifestyle content will live alongside a full slate of additive and differentiated originals, including the recently announced series, "Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico," and a deep library of non-fiction, long form programming such as "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown." CNN+ will also feature a thriving community component for fans to connect directly with anchors and experts in real time conversations about the issues that matter most to them.

Comcast
WarnerMedia

