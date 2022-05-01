NBCU's Peacock goes big on 2022 Winter Olympics streaming

NEW YORK – Peacock today announced the service will be the streaming home of the 2022 Winter Olympics in the U.S., offering fans the ability to live stream all of NBCUniversal's coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing, China, available on the service's premium tier, from February 2 – 20, 2022.

Peacock will present live streaming coverage of every event of the Winter Olympics—inclusive of all events airing on broadcast and cable television—providing fans with a comprehensive Olympics destination for all live action and catch-up on-demand viewing. In addition to live competition streams across all 15 sports, premium tier customers will also enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC's nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more.

The Opening Ceremony takes place on Friday, Feb. 4, with competition coverage beginning two days prior on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and NBC's first primetime show taking place Thursday, Feb. 3. The Games conclude on Sunday, Feb. 20, with the Closing Ceremony. Peacock will stream everything.

More details about NBCUniversal's television coverage of the Games, including full daily schedules of live events and replay availability, as well as Peacock exclusive daily studio programming details will be announced soon.

