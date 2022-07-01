Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Meta leads VR race, but 2022 is AR's year to shine

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 1/7/2022
Comment (0)

Big tech companies are wagering hard at the moment that the "metaverse" will kick off the biggest platform shift since Apple introduced the first-generation iPhone in January 2007.

When it does, it will unleash booming new software and hardware markets, just like touchscreen smartphones and the App Store did. Surveys suggest it could also prove the "killer app" that finally drives people to sign up more quickly for 5G.

But when will it, is the question? 2022 won't quite be virtual reality's big year. Only 2.3% of households will have headsets by the end of 2022, forecasts Omdia.

Half way up the stairs: While 2022 probably won't be the year of VR, it's looking good for its cousin AR - at work here in a factory. (Source: Westend61 GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)
Half way up the stairs: While 2022 probably won't be the year of VR, it's looking good for its cousin AR – at work here in a factory.
(Source: Westend61 GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

So for now, look for augmented reality first – smartphone-based AR will let device makers burnish some of their showiest features, like top-notch cameras and microprocessors.

And especially, 2022 will be the year of "passthrough mixed reality," Omdia predicts – headsets equipped with non-transparent screens that display a live view from external cameras.

Eventually, a blurring of the line between augmented and virtual reality is "an inevitability," the research firm says.

From a hardware perspective, Meta is pursuing an "aggressive loss-leader" strategy when it comes to the pricing of its Quest 2 and other VR headsets. Other manufacturers will struggle to compete, unless they choose to target niche areas like enterprise VR or specialized consumer use cases.

Meta stands to be a big winner in a market that – according to CCS Insight – will grow from 11 million VR and AR devices sold in 2021, to 71 million in 2025. Their products make up just over half of installed consumer VR headsets in 2022.

Developers should probably therefore focus on making their content and products available on Meta's Quest Store, notes Omdia, and the same goes for other VR content creators.

Augment this

2021 was the year Snap, with its Spectacles, became the first big tech company to unveil AR glasses, with Facebook not far behind with their Rayban partnership.

Evan Spiegel's company purchased WaveOptics, a UK startup which makes lenses and other parts used in AR glasses, for a half billion dollars in May in its biggest purchase yet.

The company, based near Oxford, was founded in 2014 by three former British Aerospace engineers who had worked on technology for fighter pilot helmets. Snap is sauntering into the Metaverse from a position of strength: Only three countries in the world have populations bigger than Snapchat's daily users.

Virtually anything

2022 will also be the year non-gaming apps will "convincingly outstrip games revenue," says Omdia.

Non-gaming apps, like TikTok/Douyin which allow you to tip content providers, will take in $2.6 billion in 2022 – compared to $2.5 billion for gaming apps like Pokémon Go, the first real poster child for monetizing AR.

Want to know more about video and streaming media? Check out our dedicated Video/Media channel here on
Light Reading.

Pokemon appeals to odd niches, like US soldiers in Afghanistan (whose Lotads and Arons are now orphaned in locations like Bagram Airfield).

Health and fitness AR, though, is more mainstream. Gamification can keep fitness fans exercising, so is looking like a good route for developers in mobile AR. But to make this happen, device makers will need to improve their depth-sensing hardware – including LiDARs, for example – and the spatial mapping powers of their cameras.

Finally, given Meta's pole position, look for VR advertising (and ad tech) to begin really kicking off in 2022. Because VR is increasingly going to be delivered to us by a company whose CEO famously said "Senator, we sell ads."

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Deploying an Agile, Cost-Efficient Cloud BNG
The Outlook for Open vRAN
AI/ML for the 5G RAN
Automated, Actively Assured Service Lifecycle
Want to Leapfrog the Competition? Automate the WAN
ACG Research White Paper: The Business Case for Adaptive IP
5G Glossary of Terms
Converging and Automating 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: The First Look At A 5Gigaverse Ecosystem
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE