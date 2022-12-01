Sign In Register
Video/Media

Frndly TV tunes in Family Movie Classics

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/12/2022
Comment (0)

DENVER AND SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Frndly TV – the leading affordable live TV provider for the whole family – and Family Entertainment Television, Inc. announced an agreement where FMC (Family Movie Classics) channel will join the Frndly TV channel lineup today, January 12.

The addition of FMC marks the first new channel to join the Frndly TV lineup in the new year. As of December 31, 2021, Frndly TV boasted 30 live TV channels featuring programming every family member can enjoy.

Family Entertainment Television launched FMC on October 27, 2021. The channel features classic movies the whole family can enjoy, with the goal to entertain with quality films featuring the biggest stars in Hollywood history. On December 13, 2021, Family Entertainment Television announced it had licensed a hand-picked selection of films starring the legendary John Wayne for FMC. Beginning on January 14th, FMC will air a film starring "The Duke" every Friday and Saturday night at 8p ET and 11p ET, respectively.

Frndly TV

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
