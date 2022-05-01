Firstlight Media sets up shop on Google Cloud

TORONTO – Firstlight Media has continued its drive to widen the OTT industry's accessibility to cloud-native streaming and entertainment platforms with the announcement that Firstlight Media is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

The availability on Google Cloud Marketplace provides joint customers of Firstlight Media and Google Cloud with business and operational advantages that can positively impact bottom lines and reduce time to market for new capabilities.

Leveraging the international reach of Google Cloud Marketplace with its fully cloud-based Gen5 architecture, Firstlight Media can provide multiple key benefits for customers, including:

Faster access to Google Cloud development tools and storage

Rapid deployment of the Firstlight Media OTT platform enabling customers to quickly launch new video services

Friction-free procurement and consolidated IT spend for simpler accounting

Firstlight Media's availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace will allow Tier 1 OTT providers to stay ahead of rapid changes in technology and consumer demand by enabling flexible, agile services that can be deployed rapidly and scale for additional capacity as needed. Firstlight Media's platform harnesses rich data analytics, personalization and recommendations to create dynamic, engaging services – all while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by as much as 40%.

