Firstlight Media names global marketing VP

TORONTO, Canada – Tina Tuli, who has been instrumental in the success of some of the world's most innovative software and hardware brands, will evangelize the value of cloud-native OTT platforms as Vice President of Global Marketing at Firstlight Media.

Tuli, whose career trajectory has included senior marketing positions with Samdesk and Magic Leap, will lead development and implementation of marketing strategies that emphasize how Firstlight Media's OTT platform can help Tier 1 content providers and distributors create engaging, differentiated OTT services. Firstlight's cloud native platform enables rapid time-to-market and delivers a scalable, extensible, agile and highly-performant OTT experience; furthermore, its modular architecture delivers a future proof solution to accommodate changes in technology or consumer demand.

Most recently CMO at Samdesk, Tuli led creation and execution of campaigns that helped the company attract and retain customers and expand market share. At Magic Leap, as vice president, marketing strategy and operations, Tuli developed and launched the company's first-ever go-to-market strategies. Later, as vice president, enterprise and partner marketing, she developed the partner marketing organization and created and implemented an omni-channel enterprise marketing strategy to support ambitious sales objectives. Earlier in her career, Tuli spent eight years with mobile computing pioneer Research in Motion aka BlackBerry.

Firstlight Media's platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The OTT technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability and security.

