Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Evoca gives Altitude TV a new (and cheaper) pathway into Denver

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/21/2022
Comment (0)

Altitude TV still isn't carried by Comcast and Dish Network, with no near-term resolution in sight. But the regional sports network and TV home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche is travelling a new trail into the Denver area thanks to its distribution deal with Evoca.

Evoca, a young pay-TV service that uses a blend of ATSC 3.0/1.0 broadcast signals and over-the-top broadband to deliver its lineup, has launched in Denver, offering a lineup of more than 60 channels for $25 per month (Evoca's receiver cost an extra $5 per month to rent or can be purchased outright for $250). Evoca's has set a two-year price guarantee on that no-contract price.

Evoca's service currently requires the 'Scout,' an over-the-air/over-the-top receiver. Evoca recently tapped CommScope to build a next-gen receiver, called the Pilot, that is powered by Android TV and equipped with dual multimode ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 tuners. Evoca plans to deploy the Pilot in the early part of 2022. Pictured is the original Scout receiver. (Image source: Evoca)
Evoca's service currently requires the 'Scout,' an over-the-air/over-the-top receiver. Evoca recently tapped CommScope to build a next-gen receiver, called the Pilot, that is powered by Android TV and equipped with dual multimode ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 tuners. Evoca plans to deploy the Pilot in the early part of 2022. Pictured is the original Scout receiver.
(Image source: Evoca)

Evoca's launch across Denver and the Colorado front range builds on earlier debuts in Boise, Idaho; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Phoenix, Arizona. Todd Achilles, Evoca's president and CEO, has said that the service aspires to go national. However, the initial focus is on the western half of the US, with Montana, Utah, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma identified as potential expansion targets.

Evoca currently doesn't support a DVR, but announced Friday that subs in Denver and Colorado Springs will have access next month to Evoca Replay. That feature will provide access to full recordings of games from the previous three days, the company said.

Evoca's Denver area launch could spell good news for area sports fans in search of an affordable way to gain access to Altitude, which is carried by DirecTV's satellite and pay-TV streaming services, but at a much higher price. DirecTV Stream's "Choice" package, which includes regional sports networks and a lineup of more than 90 channels, starts at $84.99 per month.

Carriage impasse drags on

Altitude, which also provides coverage of the Colorado Rapids (Major League Soccer) and Colorado Mammoth (National Lacrosse League), has been blacked out on Comcast and Dish Network ever since its carriage agreements with them expired in the fall of 2019.

Altitude filed an antitrust suit against Comcast in late 2019, alleging that the cable operator is seeking a dramatic cut in rates paid to Altitude and to move the sports net to a less widely distributed sports tier. Comcast, the dominant pay-TV provider in the region, has argued that Altitude is converting a "garden variety commercial disagreement into an antitrust suit" that seeks to force Comcast to carry the network in perpetuity on the RSN's preferred terms.

Altitude has asserted that building and supporting a direct-to-consumer streaming version of the regional sports network would be a big money loser or force Altitude to charge exorbitant fees.

There's a hint of light. As reported by The Denver Post last month, Colorado lawmakers have drafted a bill that would require Colorado regional sports networks and pay-TV distributors to submit to nonbinding arbitration and prevent prolonged blackouts. If passed, the bill would authorize the attorney general to require a cable provider and an RSN to enter mediation when negotiations for a contract renewal continues for at least six weeks after the prior contract has expired.

Legal teams from both sides are scheduled to meet on February 23 for a settlement conference, according to the Post.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Ericsson’s Cloud RAN e-book: A comprehensive guide to adopting, deploying, and scaling virtualized 5G in your networks
Enhancing 5G DDoS Protection with Juniper Networks and Corero Network Security Joint Solution
Performance of Open Fronthaul with Packet-Switched Networks
How Intel and Juniper are advancing Open RAN
Juniper jumps on O-RAN bandwagon
Juniper Service Provider Solutions
The Four Key Components of Cloud RAN
How to get the most out of 5G mid-band in Cloud RAN
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 2, 2022 Monetizing Private 5G with Edge Computing
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE