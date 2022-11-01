Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Eurobites: Canal+ turns to Ateme for low-latency streaming

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 1/11/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: watch out, adware's about; Telefónica boss on digital slavery; pay-TV predictions for Africa.

  • France-based Canal+ has launched what it says is one of the world's first deployments of OTT low-latency streaming on AppleTV 4K, using video compression technology from Ateme, also of France. The deployment, says Ateme, enables Canal+ subscribers to watch sports events in HD and UHD through the myCanal application with "almost no delay" compared to traditional broadcast delivery.

  • The latest Cyber Threat Report from Israel's Allot reveals that the omnatuor.com browser hijacker was a major source of trouble for Internet users in the second half of 2021. During the period, Allot's NetworkSecure software blocked a total of 2.97 billion cyberthreats – an alarming increase of more than 500% over the first half of 2021. Nearly three-quarters of all blocks related to adware, making it the primary threat to online consumers.

  • Telefónica boss José María Álvarez-Pallete has been using his company blog to get a few things off his chest again, and this week's theme is data privacy, or the lack of it. Writes Álvarez-Pallete: "If data represents a new factor of production, privacy should be the element that determines its value. Furthermore, each of us, as sovereign individuals, must determine the level of privacy we wish to have and, consequently, the value of our data. Failing that, we would simply be mining data daily whilst others benefited from a value that belongs to us, thus determining the level of privacy awarded to us. THAT IS DIGITAL SLAVERY." (The caps are José's.) It's thoughtful stuff, and certainly makes a change from your average "thought leadership" flim-flam.

  • A new study from Digital TV Research predicts that Africa will add 18 million pay-TV subscribers between 2021 and 2027, taking the total to 57 million. This represents an increaseof 46% – though the study says revenues will rise by only 35% as the average revenue per user figure falls.

  • Openreach, the semi-autonomous network access arm of BT, is having more luck recruiting female workers – in Scotland at least. In the current financial year, it has recruited 275 people there, 17% of whom are women. In previous years, this statistic would have been a single-digit figure, says Openreach.

  • UK fixed-line provider TalkTalk has appointed Adam Dunlop as managing director of supply and partnerships. Dunlop was previously with iD Mobile, the mobile arm of Dixons Carphone. Jan Collins, currently head of TalkTalk's business to consumer division, will take over the leadership of the group fibre development team, reporting to Dunlop.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    The Four Key Components of Cloud RAN
    How to get the most out of 5G mid-band in Cloud RAN
    Deploying an Agile, Cost-Efficient Cloud BNG
    The Outlook for Open vRAN
    AI/ML for the 5G RAN
    Automated, Actively Assured Service Lifecycle
    Want to Leapfrog the Competition? Automate the WAN
    ACG Research White Paper: The Business Case for Adaptive IP
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
    January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
    January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: The First Look At A 5Gigaverse Ecosystem
    January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
    January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
    January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
    January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
    January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
    January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
    January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
    February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
    End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
    Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
    Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
    Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
    The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE