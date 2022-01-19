Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Disney reorgs its stream team

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/19/2022
Comment (0)

BURBANK, Calif. – To support the ongoing expansion of The Walt Disney Company's direct-to-consumer business around the world and fuel the expanding pipeline of local and regional content for its streaming services, the Company is creating a new hub for international content creation under the direction of Rebecca Campbell as Chairman, International Content and Operations, it was announced today by Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. In addition, the Company is making several key executive appointments to its Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) segment under the leadership of its Chairman, Kareem Daniel.

Campbell, in her newly expanded role as Chairman, International Content and Operations, will focus on local and regional content production for Disney's streaming services, as well as continue overseeing Disney's international media teams worldwide, reporting directly to Chapek. The International Content and Operations group will be home to a fourth content-creation engine for the Company, alongside the Studios Content, General Entertainment Content and Sports Content groups.

Michael Paull has been promoted to the newly created role of President, Disney Streaming, with accountability for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+, and will oversee these platforms globally for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, reporting to Daniel.

Joe Earley, who previously served as Executive Vice President, Marketing & Operations for Disney+, has been named President of Hulu, and will report to Paull.

The streaming leadership team will also include a new head of Disney+, who has yet to be named, filling a role that Mr. Paull held previously. Russell Wolff continues to serve as head of ESPN+. These roles will also report to Paull.

Since the launch of Disney+ in late 2019, the Company's streaming business has expanded rapidly, with 179 million total subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu as of the end of fiscal 2021, and plans to more than double the number of countries Disney+ is in to over 160 by fiscal 2023. Disney is also investing significantly in the creation of original local and regional content for its streaming services, with more than 340 titles already in various stages of development and production.

In her new role as Chairman, International Content and Operations, Campbell will be responsible for expanding the international content creation pipeline, amplifying the Company's localized content strategy. She will continue to oversee the Company's teams in Asia Pacific, EMEA, India and Latin America who manage the Company's international linear channels, regional streaming, local ad sales and local distribution. Previously, Campbell served as Chairman, International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer, after holding senior leadership roles across Disney's media, international and parks businesses during a nearly 25-year tenure.

Paull will have accountability for the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution direct-to-consumer platforms globally and will also oversee Disney Streaming's industry-leading product, technology, data science, operations and viewer experience teams. He joined Disney in 2017 as part of the acquisition of Bamtech Media, where he served as CEO, and he and his team have been central to the Company's pivot into the direct-to-consumer space, launching ESPN+ in 2018, followed by the launch and rapid global expansion of Disney+ in 2019 and the launch of Star+ in Latin America in August 2021. Prior to Bamtech, Paull spent five years at Amazon as Vice President, Digital Video, where he ran Amazon Channels worldwide, and he has held a number of other senior leadership positions at leading media companies over the course of his 20-plus year career.

In his new role as President of Hulu, Earley will build on the general-entertainment service's reputation as a marquee destination for popular, award-winning original series and films and live TV. Earley joined Disney+ in January of 2019 as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Operations, and in January of 2021 added oversight of global content curation for the flagship streaming service. Prior to joining Disney+, Earley served as President of The Jackal Group, where he oversaw all areas of the studio's television, film, commercial theater and digital divisions. Prior to that, he served in numerous roles in his two-decade career with Fox, where he last served as Chief Operating Officer for Fox Television Group.

Read the full announcement here.

The Walt Disney Company

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Ericsson’s Cloud RAN e-book: A comprehensive guide to adopting, deploying, and scaling virtualized 5G in your networks
Enhancing 5G DDoS Protection with Juniper Networks and Corero Network Security Joint Solution
Performance of Open Fronthaul with Packet-Switched Networks
How Intel and Juniper are advancing Open RAN
Juniper jumps on O-RAN bandwagon
Juniper Service Provider Solutions
The Four Key Components of Cloud RAN
How to get the most out of 5G mid-band in Cloud RAN
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE