"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Disney+ moves into top tier of US streaming services

News Analysis Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 12/21/2021
Comment (0)

Disney+ has climbed its way into the top three US streaming video services, putting it only behind market leaders Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, according to new estimates from Parks Associates.

In its latest rankings of the top ten OTT services, which are based on subscriber numbers and estimates through September, Parks said Disney+ has now displaced corporate cousin Hulu as the third-biggest streaming service in the US. The surge by Disney+ into the top three, which dropped Hulu into fourth place, is the first major change in the OTT rankings since Parks started the survey in 2015.

The shift in rankings comes despite a recent slowdown in subscriber growth for Disney+. As reported in the Walt Disney Co.'s Q4 results, the streaming service added a disappointing 2.1 million subs in the period, extending its grand worldwide total to 118.1 million. The company does not break down the streaming service's subscriber numbers by region but the US undoubtedly accounts for the largest share of that total.

(Source: 3D Stock Illustrations/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: 3D Stock Illustrations/Alamy Stock Photo)

The Disney trio

At the same time, though, Hulu added just 600,000 VoD (SVoD) subscribers in Q4, well off the 1.3 million sub pace that it maintained in the prior quarter. Hulu closed out the period with 39.7 million subs.

Disney's other streaming service, ESPN+, came in sixth in the rankings after adding 2.2 million subscribers in the latest quarter. As a result, it now has 17.1 million subs.

"While the Disney+ content portfolio may have allowed it to leapfrog stablemate Hulu in 2021 rankings, its position reaffirms the collective power of the Disney Bundle triumvirate: Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+," noted Paul Erickson, research director of Parks Associates, in a written statement.

In another notable shift in the OTT rankings, HBO Max moved into the top five for the first time. That move came after WarnerMedia reported that it added 1.88 million HBO and HBO Max subs globally in its latest quarterly results, ending the period with 69.41 million. That gain was primarily driven by strong international growth of 3.73 million HBO and HBO Max subs in the quarter.

Paramount+ (rebranded from CBS All Access) also moved up in the rankings, jumping to number seven on the list behind ESPN+. In doing so, it glided past Apple TV+, which slipped back to eighth place.

"ViacomCBS's successful rebrand and content-fueled reformulation of CBS All Access into Paramount+ have allowed it to leapfrog Apple TV+ into seventh place," Erickson noted. "Time will tell if the service will break into the Top 5."

The streaming services from Starz and Showtime, respectively, rounded out the top ten list, while Discovery+ is now knocking at the door in the 11th slot.

Parks estimates that more than 80% of US broadband households now have at least one OTT service. But the annual churn rate for OTT services is a whopping 44%, with consumers adopting multiple subscriptions and experimenting with different services.

The latest Parks data also indicates that 19% of US broadband households now subscribe to a virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) service, nearly double from the previous year. "By 2024, the US vMVPD subscriber base will increase to more than 23 million households," said Eric Sorensen, a contributing senior analyst at Parks. "[Eleven] players will continue vying for the leading positions."

Related posts:

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
BSS Cloud Transformation: Beyond Monolithic
2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Intelligent Automation: Accelerating Digital Transformation and Improving Customer Experience
NaaS Demystified: Unlock the full potential of Network as a Service
Telefonica: Evolving the OSS for SDN and Automation
RAN Intelligent Controller Trial Highlights Benefits of O-RAN
vSphere Performance Equivalent to Bare Metal for RAN Workloads
Modernizing the Radio Access Network (RAN): Challenges and Opportunities on the Journey to RAN Monetization
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 11, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE