Didja's local TV streaming service expands to 21 US markets

LOS ALTOS, Calif. – Didja, Inc., a pioneering technology company dedicated to extending and expanding broadcast television viewership and revenue, today announced that its popular live local broadcast TV platform LocalBTV is now operational in 21 US TV DMAs – including the addition of 15 new markets over the course of 2021:

Atlanta BTV

BakersfieldBTV

BiloxiBTV

ChicagoBTV

CincinnatiBTV

FresnoBTV

HoustonBTV

IndyBTV

Las VegasBTV

LouisvilleBTV

MontereyBTV

NashvilleBTV

PalmBeachBTV

RenoBTV

ToledoBTV

They join LocalBTV's original "beta market" lineup – PhoenixBTV, BayAreaBTV, SoCalBTV, SanDiegoBTV, PhillyBTV and NYCBTV – launched in 2019.

An additional 20 DMAs – extending LocalBTV's availability to 50% of US households -- are slated for launch in the coming months, with plans to be in upwards of 100 markets by the end of 2022

LocalBTV is the first and only legal virtual-over-the-air (vOTA) streaming "local broadcast bundle" platform – which seeks and secures permission from local broadcast signal owners for inclusion in its unique "antenna TV without an antenna" service. The goal: expanding access to local broadcast over-the-air (OTA) television to include a variety of increasingly consumer-preferred digital devices – such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and connected TVs – enabling live and simultaneous viewing within a station's authenticated geo-fenced DMA, regardless of touchpoint.

Amazon FireTV, Roku, Android TV, LG, and soon Samsung and Vizio connected TV platforms; as well as via standard Internet web browsers.

The LocalBTV platform currently powers 704 local broadcast TV channels, as well as 88 "hyper-local Community Video channels across its current 21 markets/DMAs.

