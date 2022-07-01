Comcast's FreeWheel names new GM

NEW YORK – Today, FreeWheel named Mark McKee as General Manager, effective immediately.

In this new position, McKee will oversee all aspects of FreeWheel's business, including sales, product, engineering, operations and support services across the U.S. and all international markets. This will include leading the company's global business strategy and implementation, driving innovation in lockstep with clients' evolving needs, and accelerating the growth of the company's marketplace exchange between media buyers and sellers.

McKee succeeds Dave Clark, who recently announced his departure after leading FreeWheel since 2017.

McKee had served as FreeWheel's U.S. chief revenue officer since January 2020, responsible for sales revenue and execution across all U.S. lines of business, with a strategic focus on customer experience and account strategy to drive growth and exceed targets across software, media and marketplace revenue.

Prior to joining FreeWheel in 2018, McKee was senior vice president of Videology, where he oversaw North American commercial functions. He also held sales strategy and development leadership roles at Joost and Massive Incorporated.

