Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

BT nears deal to flog sport unit to DAZN for $800M – report

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 1/13/2022
Comment (0)

BT is rumored to be closing in on a solution for BT Sport, with a Reuters report suggesting that sports streaming service DAZN is on the verge of signing a deal to buy the unit for an estimated $800 million.

The report said a deal could be signed this month, although a transaction has yet to be finalized and could still fall apart. Sources told Reuters that it has not been easy to secure agreements with rights holders as well as with Sky and Virgin Media O2, which distribute BT Sport's programming in Ireland and the UK.

It has certainly been no secret that BT is seeking a partner or buyer for the unit, which it is fair to say has not performed as hoped. DAZN has already been cited as an interested party, along with Amazon, Discovery and Disney.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Reports suggest that negotiations with DAZN have been protracted and close to failure at times. Indeed, only last week there was speculation that Discovery had moved into pole position as takeover candidate. The US media company, which owns Eurosport and already has a TV presence in millions of UK homes, apparently offered to form a joint venture with BT.

Now it seems that DAZN has edged ahead, although clearly the situation could change in the coming days and weeks. Sources told Reuters that DAZN, which is backed by billionaire investor Len Blavatni, currently has around 11 million subscribers. That compares to BT Sport's 5 million viewing households, according to Enders Analysis.

Fiber focus

A sale of BT Sport would support the UK operator's current fiber and 5G rollout program: Last year, BT increased the target for its fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network from 20 million to 25 million premises by December 2026.

Although BT Sport has suffered during the pandemic, and the acquisition of TV sports rights is certainly an expensive play, BT has not confirmed that it absolutely intends to sell the unit.

BT CEO Philip Jansen even seemed quite bullish about the venture last year after BT renewed its broadcast agreement in principle with the Premier League for another three years. In May 2021, he told analysts that BT Sport was in a "good position, [it has] got complete clarity on its rights now. And we want to think, how do we make the most of BT Sport commercially?"

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Four Key Components of Cloud RAN
How to get the most out of 5G mid-band in Cloud RAN
Deploying an Agile, Cost-Efficient Cloud BNG
The Outlook for Open vRAN
AI/ML for the 5G RAN
Automated, Actively Assured Service Lifecycle
Want to Leapfrog the Competition? Automate the WAN
ACG Research White Paper: The Business Case for Adaptive IP
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: Innovation for 5Gigaverse Society
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE