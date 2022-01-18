Breezeline boots up IP-based TV service

QUINCY, Mass. – Breezeline, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, has launched "Breezeline Stream TV," a new cloud-based TV service that seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps for viewing devices inside and outside the home via a single, easy-to-use interface.

Unlike traditional TVs and set top boxes that receive the TV signal over coaxial cable, Breezeline Stream TV uses IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) technology with the home's WiFi network to deliver hundreds of video channels and thousands of On Demand programs, as well as access to streaming providers.

Breezeline Stream TV is loaded with features that give viewers complete control over their viewing experience, whether at home or on the go:

Access to live TV channels, On Demand programs, DVR recordings and streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney+ and more.

Live Rewind, Start Over, Catch Up features mean viewers will never miss a show.

Up to 300 hours of HD recording with Cloud DVR Max.

Voice command capability with Google Assistant to find a show, open an app, check the weather, or get program recommendations.

Built-in Chromecast for casting photos, videos, and music from smartphone to TV.

With the Breezeline Stream TV app (available for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play) viewers can take their shows on the road, including live TV and recordings with Cloud DVR.

Breezeline Stream TV will launch in New Hampshire this month, with phased launches throughout the year across Breezeline service areas.

